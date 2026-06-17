Mumbai: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 has already started making headlines, thanks to the immense buzz surrounding the show and the growing speculation about its contestant lineup. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, reports suggest that the much-awaited reality show could premiere on September 21.

Just a day ago, rapper Santy Sharma’s name surfaced online as the first probable contestant of the season. Since then, several other names have been doing the rounds on social media, with many reportedly being in talks to join the upcoming edition.

Bigg Boss 20 rumoured contestants list

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 20 is rumoured to have an “old vs fresh faces” theme, which could see a mix of former contestants and new celebrities entering the house. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the names currently being linked to the show include:

Santy Sharma Jannat Zubair Ridhima Gupta Anjali Arora Uorfi Javed Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu (known for Splitsvilla and Roadies) DJ Ruru Thakur Bhavya Singh (MTV Splitsvilla fame, The 50) Sitar player Bhagirath Bhatt Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

Preparations for the landmark 20th season are reportedly already underway. According to Variety India, filming is expected to begin on September 21.

The report further states that contestants from popular reality shows are being considered as the franchise looks to continue attracting a younger OTT audience. At the same time, a few former contestants may also return if the rumoured “old vs fresh faces” concept is finalized.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the makers regarding the premiere date, theme, and final contestant lineup of Bigg Boss 20.