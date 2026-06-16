Mumbai: One of India’s most loved and talked-about reality shows, Bigg Boss, is all set to return with its 20th season. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, reports suggest that pre-production work is currently underway. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return as the host, much to the excitement of fans.

As anticipation around Bigg Boss 20 continues to grow, speculation regarding the contestant lineup has already begun circulating online. Among the names creating a buzz is rapper Santy Sharma, who is rumoured to be one of the participants this season.

Santy Sharma to join Bigg Boss 20?

Discussions surrounding the alleged contestant list have intensified on social media, with Santy Sharma emerging as one of the potential housemates. However, there has been no official confirmation from either the makers of the show or the rapper himself.

For the unversed, Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is a rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Considered one of the early hip-hop artists from the region, Sharma enjoys a significant following on social media thanks to his music and motivational tracks.

He recently made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. Santy also grabbed headlines for his remarks on the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which sparked widespread discussion online. However, he deleted the post later.

Sharma began his musical journey in 2016 with Suni Suni Sadko on his YouTube channel, Santy Sharma Official. Over the years, he has released songs such as Udaan, Koshish Meri, The Valentine Song, Peeta Daaru, Black Heart, and his solo album Reborn.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Variety India, Bigg Boss 20 is expected to premiere on September 21 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Until an official announcement is made, fans will have to wait and watch to see whether Santy Sharma indeed enters the controversial reality show.