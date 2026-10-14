Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits Nakul, will she get evicted next?

Mumbai: If Nakul Dhull faces eviction for getting physical, what about Mahhi Vij? That is the question some Bigg Boss 20 viewers are raising after the wildcard contestant’s fight with Gullu, with Mahhi’s alleged involvement bringing accusations of favouritism into the spotlight.

Viewers discussing a clip from the confrontation have accused Mahhi of slapping Nakul on his backside during the chaos. With reports of Nakul’s possible eviction circulating, critics are demanding that her actions also come under scrutiny.

What happened during Nakul and Gullu’s fight?

The confrontation followed a disagreement involving Qazi Touqeer and Scout. Nakul objected to Qazi’s alleged behaviour towards Scout, while Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar, intervened. Their argument escalated into a physical clash, prompting other contestants to step in. Reports subsequently suggested that Nakul could face eviction, although an official announcement was not established in the material reviewed.

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Mahi also did violence, she also should've been evicted break the favourism…

All the fandoms join together get mahi evicted 💪🏻#nakuldhull #NakulDhullfullsupport pic.twitter.com/iXmUnv9fvt — The_Theif (@The_Theif_) October 13, 2026

Mahhi’s alleged slap has now become a separate talking point. The objection is that intervening in a confrontation does not give another contestant permission to hit someone. Those questioning her conduct want the makers to examine everyone’s actions before deciding who faces consequences.

Her remark against Love Gill drew backlash earlier

The criticism also comes against the backdrop of Mahhi’s earlier clash with Love Gill. During a captaincy task, an argument broke out after Love tried to take apples from a basket Mahhi was carrying on her head.

During that exchange, Mahhi used a derogatory slur referring to transgender people against Love. When questioned, she reportedly repeated the remark instead of apologising. The incident attracted coverage and criticism, with viewers questioning her choice of language.

The issue, therefore, is not whether her behaviour has ever been discussed, but whether the show holds her accountable in the same way as other contestants.

Why is Salman Khan’s connection being discussed?

Some viewers have linked their allegations of preferential treatment to Mahhi’s closeness with Nadeem Nadz, Salman Khan’s longtime friend and associate. Online discussions have questioned whether that connection gives her an advantage when controversies arise inside the house. However, there is no verified evidence that it has influenced the makers’ decisions.

Shocking: Mahhi hit Nakul from behind while he was fighting with Gullu.🚨



Meet Mahhi Vij, the rumoured girlfriend of Nadim Khan, who is very close to Salman Khan.



pic.twitter.com/4PYdWtm5aR — TEJBAL SINGH (@thetbsje) October 13, 2026

Mahhi and Nadeem have faced dating rumours in the past, but the actress denied them and described him as her best friend. Their alleged romantic relationship should therefore not be treated as confirmed.

For viewers demanding equal treatment, the question remains simple: if Nakul’s conduct warrants punishment, will Mahhi’s actions be examined by the same standard?