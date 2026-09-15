Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer reveals details about his wife, Ifsa

Qazi Touqeer opened up about his wife Ifsa in the Bigg Boss 20 live feed, revealing that she is nine years younger than him and works as a dentist.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20, wearing glasses and a patterned shirt, with a serious expression.
Instagram - Qazi Touqeer

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has finally shared a few rare details about his personal life. During a candid conversation with his housemates in the live feed, the Fame Gurukul winner opened up about his wife, Ifsa.

Qazi revealed that Ifsa is nine years younger than him and works as a dentist. The singer, who usually keeps his family life away from the spotlight, appeared comfortable discussing his marriage with the other contestants.

The revelation has caught fans’ attention, especially as Qazi has remained quite private about his wife despite returning to national television after several years. Since entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, viewers have been eager to know more about the man behind the “rockstar” personality they first fell in love with in 2005.

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In another video from an old interview before Bigg Boss, the singer is also seen revealing that he got married during Covid time.

Qazi is MARRIED guys 😭…..I thought he would marry me after bb20 🥹
byu/Erwin_Smith1845 inbiggboss

Qazi shot to fame after winning the first season of Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. His comeback through Bigg Boss 20 has revived nostalgia among longtime fans while also introducing him to a new generation of viewers.

Are you enjoying watching Qazi in Bigg Boss 20? Comment below.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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