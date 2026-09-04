Bigg Boss 20: Suresh Raina’s name leaves fans excited

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is just two days away from its grand premiere, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. While several contestant names have already been doing the rounds, a fresh and rather unexpected name has now grabbed attention, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

Yes, you read that right!

Raina, who is known for his aggressive left-handed batting and exceptional fielding, is reportedly in talks for a last-minute entry into the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. However, it is important to note that these are currently only rumours, and there has been no official confirmation about his participation.

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Interestingly, Suresh Raina is not the only name creating buzz ahead of the premiere. Six more names are also going viral on social media, with reports suggesting that two or three of them could potentially make it to the show.

The names doing the rounds include:

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan

YouTuber Nitish Rajput

Faisal Sheikh

Namita Dubey

YouTuber Paramveer Beniwal

Surbhi Jyoti

While speculation is rife, the final contestant list is yet to be officially revealed. With the premiere just around the corner, fans may not have to wait much longer for clarity on who will actually enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the full and final Bigg Boss 20 contestant list.