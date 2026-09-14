Bigg Boss 20: Uditi accuses Asif of touching her unnecessarily

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is witnessing another major showdown, this time between Uditi Singh and Asif Khan. A new promo shows a simple high-five turning into a heated argument after Uditi alleges that Asif deliberately hit her hand hard.

Uditi tells the housemates that the high-five did not feel accidental. Asif immediately approaches her and apologises, but she refuses to accept his explanation and calls his behaviour “badtameezi.”

When Asif asks why he would intentionally do something like that, Uditi responds, “Mujhe bina baat ke touch karna pasand nahi hai.” Her statement leaves Asif visibly upset as the disagreement shifts from the forceful high-five to Uditi questioning his intention behind touching her.

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Asif then hits back with a sharp dig at her game. “Entertain karne ke liye toh talent chahiye hota hai na. Less talented ho toh kya karoge?” he remarks, seemingly suggesting that Uditi is creating an unnecessary controversy because she has little else to offer inside the house.

The comment further fuels the argument, with Uditi firmly asking Asif to stay away from her and maintain his distance. Asif, meanwhile, continues to deny that the high-five was intentional.

While the promo presents only a brief portion of their confrontation, it has already set the stage for one of the season’s most sensitive clashes. Viewers will now have to wait for the complete episode to understand what happened before the high-five and whether the two contestants manage to settle the matter.