Bigg Boss 20 elimination: Time for Mary Kom to go home?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is heading towards another Weekend Ka Vaar, and the latest closing voting trends have put boxer Mary Kom in the danger zone. With the results expected to be out today as the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot is underway, speculation is rife over who will be eliminated this week.

According to the latest voting trends circulating online, Qazi Touqeer is leading the race by a huge margin, followed by Gullu and Arishfa Khan. Love Gill, Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij occupy the middle positions, while Aman Gandhi and Mary Kom are placed at the bottom of the list.

Bigg Boss 20 closing voting trends

As per the latest viral voting list, the ranking stands as follows:

Qazi Touqeer

Gullu

Arishfa Khan

Love Gill

Kanika Mann

Mahhi Vij

Aman Gandhi

Mary Kom

Mary Kom’s position at the bottom has raised questions about her chances of surviving this week’s elimination. Aman Gandhi is also in the danger zone, and the final outcome remains uncertain until the makers reveal the results.

Will Mary Kom get eliminated?

Mary Kom has already faced nomination pressure in the house, and her position in the latest trends has put her future on the show under the spotlight.

The final elimination result is expected to be revealed around Weekend Ka Vaar, with Salman Khan returning to address the contestants and the week’s major developments. Fans are now waiting to see whether Mary Kom will have to leave the house or if there will be another twist in the game.

So far, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi and Rhiti Tiwari have exited Bigg Boss 20. Will Mary Kom become the next contestant to bid goodbye to the show? The official announcement is awaited.