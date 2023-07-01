Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan earnings from YouTube

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been buzzing with excitement and drama, keeping the audiences across the nation hooked to their screens. Among all contestants, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has emerged as one of the most hyped and strong participants. He is a popular YouTuber in India.

His popularity has skyrocketed ever since he entered the show, with fans expressing their support and even speculating about his chances of making it to the highly anticipated finale.

Now, as curiosity builds, fans are eager to know how much the Abhishek earns from his three YouTube Channels — Fukra Insaan Shorts (350K subscribers), Fukra Insaan Live (1.97M subscribers) and Fukra Insaan (main YouTube channel with 6.2M subscribers).

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan YouTube revenue

As per multiple media portals, the total monthly earnings of popular YouTuber Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan, are estimated to be around Rs 10-12 lakhs. This translates to an annual income ranging from approximately Rs 80 lakhs to 1 crore solely from his YouTube channels. The significant earnings reflect Abhishek’s successful online presence and the support of his dedicated fan base.

