Bigg Boss OTT 3: New host Anil Kapoor’s per episode salary

Mumbai: The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is around the corner and it has been creating a lot of buzz online. However, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will not be returning as the host. Reports suggest that Salman has opted out of the upcoming season due to his commitment to his upcoming film Sikandar, which begins shooting in June.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 New host

Sources close to the show have confirmed that actor Anil Kapoor will step in as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. Fans are now buzzing with excitement and curiosity about how Anil Kapoor will handle hosting such a big show and whether he will be able to win hearts like Salman Khan did.

Another hot topic in entertainment circles is Anil Kapoor’s fee for the show.

Anil Kapoor’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 Remuneration

Salman Khan reportedly charged a massive Rs 12 crore per episode, totaling Rs 24 crore per week for the two “Weekend Ka Vaar” episodes. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, is expected to receive much less, around Rs 2 crore per episode, which amounts to Rs 4 crore per week.

For Bigg Boss OTT season 1, Karan Johar was paid between Rs 2 to 2.5 crore per episode, so Anil’s fee is expected to be in a similar range.

