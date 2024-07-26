Mumbai: As Bigg Boss OTT 3 approaches its thrilling conclusion, excitement is building among fans. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss announced that all contestants are just steps away from the finale week, confirming that the grand finale will take place next weekend.

With the finale drawing near, fans are eagerly speculating about which contestants will make it to the coveted final week and ultimately emerge as the winner of the show. In addition to the competition, viewers are curious about the prize money.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Prize Money

In Thursday’s episode, during a candid conversation with Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey revealed the prize money for the winner. Armaan expressed his desire for Ranvir to win, saying, “Mein chahta hun trophy tumhaare haat mein ho.” To this, Ranvir responded, “Aur mein trophy se zyada 25 lakh mein interested hun. Trophy se zyada mujhe 25 lakh ki zaroorat hai. Trophy ka kya meine achaar daalna hai?”

So, it has been confirmed that the prize money for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is Rs 25 lakh. This aligns with the prize amounts awarded to previous winners, Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav, who each took home the same amount in seasons 1 and 2, respectively.

Currently, nine contestants remain in the race to reach the finale of BB OTT 3. However, the tension is high as Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari are up for elimination. One of these three will be leaving the show in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Who will emerge victorious and claim the Rs 25 lakh prize? The answers will soon be revealed in the highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.