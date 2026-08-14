Hyderabad: Bigg Boss season is here, and the controversial reality show is already making headlines across languages. While Bigg Boss Telugu 10, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is generating considerable buzz online, the auditions for Bigg Boss Agnipariksha Season 2 are currently attracting attention among Telugu television viewers. The audition process is being conducted to select new contestants for the upcoming tenth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, with several commoners and social media influencers participating in the various rounds.

Popular social media personality Uppal Balu was also among those who auditioned for the show. Balu reportedly made it through several stages of the selection process, including group discussions and other rounds, and eventually reached the final stage. However, he was eliminated in the final round.

Following his elimination, Balu expressed his disappointment over the way the audition process was handled and shared an emotional video on social media, alleging that he was insulted and unfairly judged during the final round.

Uppal Balu’s allegations against Bigg Boss judges

According to Balu, he had expected the final round to involve a game or task. However, he claimed that instead of being given a task, he was questioned about the nature of the videos he creates on social media. He alleged that the judges criticised his content by calling it vulgar and made negative comments about his background and work.

Speaking about the experience, Balu said, “I was invited to Agnipariksha and was severely humiliated. They made negative comments about me and criticised me, saying that I make vulgar videos. I am not doing anything wrong; I only make reels for entertainment. At a time when it is already difficult for middle-class people like me to gain recognition, it is not right to hurt my self-respect in this manner.”

Balu further said that he comes from a middle-class family and had reached the final stage only after overcoming several struggles. He alleged that his hard work and talent were deliberately undermined during the selection process.

He also directly questioned actor Navdeep, who was present as one of the judges during the audition. Balu said, “Who have your videos benefited? Have you ever helped anyone for free or made any donations? You are speaking to us this way only because you got the opportunity to sit there as a judge.”

Balu went on to express his anguish over his elimination, claiming that he was deliberately rejected despite successfully clearing multiple rounds.

“I was deliberately eliminated by belittling my hard work and talent. I was troubled and rejected in the name of Agnipariksha, and it deeply hurt me. This injustice will not go unanswered; it will definitely come back to you. I want justice,” he said.

Uppal Balu’s video has now gone viral on social media, triggering a discussion among Bigg Boss fans and netizens. While some viewers have expressed sympathy for Balu and questioned whether the audition process was fair, others feel that contestants can expect criticism and tough questioning during reality-show auditions.

The Bigg Boss Agnipariksha Season 2 auditions are being closely followed as fans wait to see who will eventually enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. The upcoming season is expected to have its grand premiere on September 6, with regular episodes likely to begin from September 7.