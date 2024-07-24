Bihar Assembly passes bill to curb paper leaks, malpractices in exams

The Bihar Public Examinations (PE) (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, was tabled by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary amid the NEET fiasco.

Patna: The Bihar assembly passed a bill on Wednesday aimed at curbing the scourge of question paper leaks and other malpractices in government recruitment examinations in the state.

The Bihar Public Examinations (PE) (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, was tabled by state parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and passed with a voice vote amidst a walkout by the opposition.

The new legislation aims to curb malpractices in competitive examinations, including the leak of question papers, in the state, which has been at the centre of the NEET 2024 question paper leak controversy.

The bill stipulates severe punishment for those involved in such malpractices, including a three to five-year prison term and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

