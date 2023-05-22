Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Kharge’s residence

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the residence of party President Mallikarjun Kharge for a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)