Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Kharge’s residence

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd May 2023 8:23 pm IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Kharge's residence
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the residence of party President Mallikarjun Kharge for a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

