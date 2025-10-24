Bihar elections: People to celebrate ‘real Diwali’ after RJD’s defeat, says Amit Shah

Shah also claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar is completely fragmented now.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 24th October 2025 5:17 pm IST
Union Home minister Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah

Siwan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, October 24, asserted that people will celebrate “real Diwali” on November 14, when the RJD and its alliance partners face a humiliating defeat in the Bihar elections.

Shah, addressing a rally in Bihar’s Siwan district, slammed the Lalu Prasad-led party for fielding Osama Shahab, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

“People here must ensure that Shahabuddin’s son, contesting from the Raghunathpur seat, faces a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls. The ‘jungle raj’ of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi has been endured by the people of Siwan for at least 20 years.

Memory Khan Seminar

“I am confident that people of Bihar will celebrate real Diwali on November 14, when the poll results will be announced. The RJD and its alliance partners will witness a humiliating defeat,” the home minister said.

Shah also claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar is completely fragmented now.

Flaying the Congress for the recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the state, he said, “Rahul Gandhi says infiltrators should remain here. But be assured that not a single infiltrator will be allowed to remain in Bihar.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 24th October 2025 5:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button