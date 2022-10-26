Bihar: Goods train derailed near Gaya, rail traffic disrupted

Nobody was injured due to the derailment.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 26th October 2022 1:53 pm IST
The goods train that was derailed near Gurpa railway station in Bihar in the early hours of Wednesday (Photo: Twitter)

Patna: At least 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station in Bihar in the early hours of Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.24 am between Koderma and Manpur railway stations of the Dhanbad division, East Central Railway (ECR) said in a statement.

The exact cause of this is yet to be known. Railway teams have started work to restore the lines, a senior official of the ECR Zone said. Nobody was injured due to the derailment, he said.

MS Education Academy

Ten trains were diverted to other routes and four were partially terminated following the incident, the statement said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button