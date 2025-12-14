Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed as BJP’s national working president

New Delhi: The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, as the party’s national working president on Sunday.

The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post.

“Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president with immediate effect,” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.

Nabin, 45, who belongs to the Kayastha community, is likely to succeed incumbent BJP chief J P Nadda and is one of the youngest leaders to occupy the post, party leaders said.

He has served as a minister in the Bihar Government multiple times and is a five-time MLA. At present, he is the PWD minister in Bihar and MLA from Bankipur in Patna.

Nadda was appointed the BJP President in January 2020 and has already completed his full term. He was granted extensions to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congratulating Nabin on his appointment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has distinguished himself as a “hardworking Karyakarta” and expressed confidence that his energy and dedication will strengthen the party.

“He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations.

“He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President,” PM Modi said on X.

श्री नितिन नबीन जी ने एक कर्मठ कार्यकर्ता के रूप में अपनी विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई है। वे एक युवा और परिश्रमी नेता हैं, जिनके पास संगठन का अच्छा-खासा अनुभव है। बिहार में विधायक और मंत्री के रूप में उनका कार्य बहुत प्रभावी रहा है, साथ ही जनआकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए उन्होंने पूरे… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2025

Nabin is young and carries a lot of experience in governance and working for the people and the organisation, party leaders said.

He has also worked extensively for Yuva Morcha and has experience of being a state-incharge as well.