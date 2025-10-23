Bihar polls: INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot asserted that decision was backed by his party's de facto leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2025 1:30 pm IST
Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: The opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday declared RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections.

Making the announcement at a press conference, which was attended by all coalition partners, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot asserted that the decision was backed by his party’s de facto leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gehlot also said Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni would be one of the deputy chief ministers if the INDIA bloc forms the government, along with “another leader from the backward classes” who would occupy the same post.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2025 1:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button