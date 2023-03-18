Bihar: YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Patna: Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber wanted by the Bihar Police for allegedly sharing fake videos of “attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu”, surrendered before the law enforcers in West Champaran district on Saturday, a statement said.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has registered three cases against Kashyap and others on the charges of “indulging in spreading fake videos of migrants being killed and beaten up in Tamil Nadu on social media”.

The EOU has also frozen four bank accounts belonging to Kashyap.

“Kashyap, wanted by Bihar Police and Tamil Nadu Police in fake news matter of labourers issue in the southern state, surrendered before the police on Saturday fearing arrest and attachment of his belongings,” a statement issued by the EOU said.

“Six teams constituted by the EOU along with Patna and Champaran Police were continuously conducting raids on his locations at various places and hideouts since yesterday (Friday). He surrendered at Jagdishpur police station of Bettiah on Saturday fearing arrest and other legal action,” it added.

The EOU had on March 6 registered its first FIR in connection with the case and booked four persons, including Kashyap.

EOU sleuths have already also arrested Aman Kumar from Jamui in connection with its investigation into the first FIR. Those named in that FIR included Aman Kumar, Rakesh Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh Rajput and Manish Kashyap.

J S Gangwar, Additional Director General of Bihar Police (Headquarters), had told reporters last week that the EOU probe has found that 30 fake videos of migrants getting beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu were widely shared on social media, spreading panic among the labourers and forcing them to flee the southern state.

The Tamil Nadu Police has also registered 13 cases to probe the matter.

Earlier, the Bihar government had also sent a four-member team of top officials to Tamil Nadu to coordinate with officers who were investigating the matter in the southern state.