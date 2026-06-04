Bike thief arrested in Hyderabad, 3 Royal Enfields recovered

Police apprehended the accused and recovered four stolen motorcycles, collectively valued at Rs. 8 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 5:46 pm IST
Bike thief arrested in Hyderabad, 3 Royal Enfields recovered
Bike thief arrested in Hyderabad, 3 Royal Enfields recovered

Hyderabad: The RGI Airport police on Thursday, June 4, arrested a habitual offender involved in a series of inter-state vehicle theft cases in the limits of RGIA, Raichur, Kurnool, and Adoni police stations.

The accused has been identified as Vishwakarma Mohan Kumar alias Undekode Mohan, 32 years, a resident of Bhagiratha Colony in Mahabubnagar district. He originally hails from RTC Colony in Narayanpet district.

Acting on specific information, police apprehended the accused and recovered four stolen motorcycles, collectively valued at Rs. 8 lakh.

Subhan Bakery

The recovered vehicles include a Royal Enfield motorcycle stolen from Raichur Police Station limits; a Pulsar motorcycle stolen from Kurnool; a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 stolen from RGIA Police Station limits, and another Royal Enfield Hunter 350 stolen from Adoni Police Station limits.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to ascertain the accused’s involvement in other similar offences.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 5:46 pm IST

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