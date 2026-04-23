Five juveniles held for bike theft in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: Five juveniles allegedly involved in bike theft cases in Telangana and Karnataka were arrested by the Bandlaguda Police on Thursday, April 23, with three stolen motorcycles worth Rs 5 lakh recovered from them.

A complaint from a resident of Mohammed Nagar on April 13 regarding the theft of his Bajaj Pulsar RS-200 bike led to the arrest of the accused at Bandlaguda ‘X’ Road on Thursday during a vehicle check.

The confession of one of the accused led to the arrest of four more from Shaheen Nagar.

According to the police, the accused are friends who started committing thefts to fund their drug addiction. They are involved in multiple theft cases across Hyderabad and nearby areas.

Along with the Pulsar, police recovered one Yamaha R-15 motorcycle pertaining to a case under the Kukatpally Police Station and a Suzuki Access scooter stolen from Bidar, Karnataka.

The accused have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other crimes.