Bilal Abbas Khan to romance Yumna Zaidi again? Source reveals

Islamabad: Pakistani actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi enjoy a massive fan following and are among the most-loved on-screen pairs in the industry. The duo won millions of hearts with their performances as Abdullah and Mahjabeen in the hit 2020 romantic comedy-drama Pyar Ke Sadqay. Even years after the drama ended, fans continue to shower love on their chemistry and have been eagerly waiting for their reunion.

Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Bilal and Yumna are finally set to share screen space again after six years. The speculation has left fans excited, with many hoping the beloved pair will return in another memorable love story.

Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi to headline ‘Laila Majnu’?

According to circulating reports, the upcoming Pakistani drama Laila Majnu has reportedly undergone a major casting change. It is being claimed that Shuja Asad and Sajal Aly are no longer part of the project, with Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi being considered to replace them as the lead pair.

However, when Siasat.com reached out to a source from the Pakistani entertainment industry, the rumours were dismissed. Reacting to the reports, the source simply said, “Fake.”

While there is no official confirmation regarding the casting, fans continue to express their excitement at the possibility of seeing Bilal and Yumna reunite on screen.

Meanwhile, Yumna Zaidi was last seen in Dekh Zara Pyaar Se. She is next expected to star opposite Ahad Raza Mir in Cafe Firaaq, with the drama reportedly set to go on floors soon. Bilal Abbas Khan, on the other hand, has largely stayed away from the limelight since his last drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu and is yet to officially announce his next project.