Bilkis Bano case protest in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 28th August 2022 10:42 am IST
New Delhi: People hold placards during a protest against remission of the sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Bano's case by Gujarat government, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Actress Shabana Azmi holding a placard speaks during a protest against remission of the sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Bano’s case by Gujarat government, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

