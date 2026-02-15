Bill Gates to visit Andhra, hold talks with CM Naidu

The Microsoft founder had earlier visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 15th February 2026 9:20 pm IST|   Updated: 15th February 2026 9:22 pm IST
Bill Gates
Bill Gates

Amaravati: Microsoft founder Bill Gates will visit Amaravati on February 16 and hold discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives, Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana said on Sunday.

Gates is expected to arrive at the state secretariat here around 10 am on Monday and meet with Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan briefly.

“Gates will visit Amaravati on Monday and hold discussions with Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives,” said Narayana, the state Municipal minister.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The Gates Foundation has been working in Kuppam in Chittoor district on health-related projects, and the proposed talks are expected to explore scaling up these interventions to benefit a wider population across the southern state.

Later, the tech czar will proceed to the Real Time Governance system (RTGS) to observe the utilisation of technology in governance, followed by Naidu showcasing the system’s procedures and results, a government source had earlier said.

Naidu will give a presentation on “Swarna Andhra 2047” (golden Andhra) vision and the reforms ushered in various sectors, including med-tech, diagnostic services and Sanjeevani, a health record digitisation programme, said the source.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Following these engagements at the secretariat, Gates and team will proceed to an agricultural centre in Undavalli village in Amaravati, where he will witness the use of drones and AI technology, the source further said.

Gates had earlier visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice, and this visit follows an invitation extended by the chief minister to further deepen collaboration with the state government, the minister added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 15th February 2026 9:20 pm IST|   Updated: 15th February 2026 9:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button