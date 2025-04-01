Bioink helps in bone regeneration; fixes issues in the injured

A Bio-ink developed from natural materials promises to help improve bone grafting and implants in people suffering from injury or disease of bones.

A research team from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, focused on improving existing bone repair techniques in coming up with the natural bioink that is biocompatible, easy to use, and supports bone regeneration.

The bio-ink helps in 3D bio-printing of bone tissue. It can be printed directly onto injuries, offering a simpler alternative to bone grafts and implants too.

Made from biocompatible materials, it supports bone regeneration and can be particularly useful in reconstructive surgeries for the skull and face, where precise bone repair is necessary.

The bio-ink is composed of chitosan, gelatin, and nanohydroxyapatite, all of which are biocompatible and commonly used in biomedical applications.

The NIT researchers obtained a patent in March this year. To facilitate commercialisation, they also established a startup, Quixotix Bioprinting Pvt. Ltd.

Verma leads research

The research is led by Prof. Devendra Verma, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, with his research scholars Tanmay Bharadwaj and Shreya Chrungoo. It has been published in journals including Journal of Biomaterials Science and Carbohydrate Polymers.

The next step is to test the bioinks in suitable animal models and develop a scalable production process in a Good Manufacturing Practices facility for clinical trials.

How is it useful to patients?

The bio-ink has potential applications in a range of clinical settings. It can be used to treat large bone defects caused by accidents, infections, or surgeries by supporting natural bone growth.

According to the NIT researchers, it is particularly useful in reconstructive surgeries for the skull and face, where precise bone repair is necessary. The bioink’s adaptability makes it suitable for irregularly shaped bone defects, providing a personalised approach to bone regeneration.

Beyond clinical applications, it can also be used in research to study bone tissue engineering and test new therapies in laboratory and preclinical settings in the future, they say.

Bone grafting, 3D bioprinting

Bone grafting is a common method to repair damaged bones. In this procedure, bone from another part of the body or a donor is used to replace the damaged one. The procedure has drawbacks such as pain, limited availability, and the risk of rejection.

Metal implants, such as titanium plates, are another option, but they don’t always bond well with natural bone and can cause complications over time. Both methods require surgery, and sometimes more than one procedure, for proper healing, explain the researchers.

3D bioprinting is being explored as an alternative method for bone repair. It involves printing bone-like structures using bio-inks that contain cells and supportive biomaterials.

Role of bioink

According to the NIT researchers, a major challenge with the existing bioinks is that they require an extended preparation period in laboratory conditions before they can be implanted. The printed tissue must be maintained in a controlled environment for cells to grow and form functional bone before it can be used for treatment. This makes the process slow and difficult to implement in clinical settings.

The bioink developed by the NIT overcomes these challenges. It stays liquid at room temperature but quickly turns into a gel when exposed to body temperature and the Potential of Hydrogen (pH). This allows it to be printed directly onto an injury, that is, the material is applied at the injury site instead of being printed separately and implanted later. This approach simplifies the process and makes treatment more efficient.

The bioink materials closely resemble natural bone components, creating a suitable environment for bone regeneration. The bioink also supports stem cell growth and differentiation into bone cells, helping to promote new bone formation.

Additionally, the inclusion of specialized nanofibers enhances cell attachment and proliferation, which is important for the healing process.

“This research contributes to the growing field of 3D bioprinting by offering a bioink that is entirely natural, easy to apply, and capable of supporting bone regeneration. Further research and clinical trials will help determine its effectiveness in real-world applications, paving the way for its use in orthopedic and reconstructive surgery,” says Devendra Verma.

The research project has been part-funded by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Government of India.