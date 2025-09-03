Biryaniwala vs Chaiwala: Telangana Cong leader’s campaign turns culinary pride into political weapon

Hyderabad: Who doesn’t love biryani? And who can resist a steaming cup of chai? Both are staples in Indian households – one a festive delicacy, the other a daily ritual. But in Hyderabad, these two beloved items are being turned into political symbols, setting the stage for a slugfest between the Congress and the BJP.

Senior Congress leader and staunch Rahul Gandhi supporter, M.A. Basith, has kicked off a campaign that he has branded “Biryaniwala vs Chaiwala.” His target is none other than the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, whom he refers to as “Narender Chaiwala.”

Basith, associated with AICC Congress Sandesh, has a clear mission: to strengthen the campaign to make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister and to expose what he calls Modi’s “misgovernance and vote chori politics.”

Biryani as a political symbol



For Basith, biryani is not just a dish – it is a metaphor for unity. “Biryani unites India. Every state has its own preparation and taste, yet it brings people together. That is exactly what our politics should do,” he says.

By branding himself as the “Biryaniwala,” Basith is tying Telangana’s cultural pride to a broader national message. Hyderabad’s biryani is world famous, and by using it as his political metaphor, Basith believes he can connect with both urban and rural audiences, especially the younger demographic that responds well to cultural branding.

He has also announced the launch of “Biryani aur Samwad with Basith,” a dialogue platform designed to promote cross-cultural unity and harmony. Through this initiative, Basith hopes to bring together diverse communities, highlighting what he calls the Congress’s vision of inclusiveness.

“Politics is not a street play or a drama. It is a serious responsibility. My campaign will focus on uniting people through culture and dialogue while also exposing corruption and misrule,” he said.

Allegations of “Vote Chori”



The sharpest edge of Basith’s campaign lies in his attack on Modi and the BJP’s electoral politics. Echoing Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori Andolan,” Basith accuses Modi and his Gujarat associates of being the “original vote chors.”

He alleges that the roots of what he calls the “vote chori model” lie in the 2002 Gujarat elections, held in the aftermath of the Godhra riots. “The formula of election manipulation that began in Gujarat was later replicated nationwide. Full credit goes to my leader, Rahul Gandhi, for fearlessly exposing this truth,” Basith said.

By reviving the debate over alleged electoral manipulation, Basith is trying to strike a chord with voters skeptical about the fairness of India’s democratic processes. His campaign also mirrors the Congress’s broader narrative of questioning the BJP’s legitimacy at the hustings.

State politics: Shots at KCR

Basith does not confine his rhetoric to the national stage. On Telangana politics, he has been equally blunt, attacking former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family. Labeling them the “Daruwala family,” Basith accused them of indulging in corruption and dynastic politics.

By doing so, Basith is positioning himself not only as a loyal foot soldier of Rahul Gandhi but also as a sharp critic of regional satraps. This dual-pronged approach – attacking both Modi at the Centre and KCR in the state – indicates that Basith wants to carve out a distinct political identity within the Congress fold.

Politics meets culture



Political campaigns in India have often relied on symbolism – be it the bicycle of the Samajwadi Party, the hand of the Congress, or the lotus of the BJP. But food has rarely been used so explicitly as a metaphor in mainstream politics.

By turning biryani into a political symbol, Basith has found a way to mix culture with electoral messaging. “Food is universal. It cuts across caste, religion, and language. Biryani is something that every Indian can relate to. If chai could be made a political identity in 2014, why not biryani in 2025?” he argues.

Observers say the campaign could resonate in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana where biryani is more than just food – it is an emotion, a matter of cultural pride. However, critics caution that reducing serious political debates to culinary metaphors may backfire if voters fail to see substance behind the slogans.

A spicy political battle ahead



Whether Basith’s “Biryaniwala vs Chaiwala” campaign will gain traction remains uncertain, but it has already stirred conversations within political circles. By blending satire, culture, and sharp criticism, Basith has managed to inject freshness into Telangana’s political discourse.

The culinary battle between biryani and chai could well become a defining subplot of Congress’s campaign strategy.

For now, one thing is clear: politics in Telangana has found a new flavour, and it promises to be as spicy as the famed Hyderabadi biryani.