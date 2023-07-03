BJP, BRS slam Rahul Gandhi for ‘KCR’s remote control with Modi’ remark

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “KCR’s remote control with Modi” remark and referring to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as the “B team of the BJP” in Telangana, and said that the latter had “gone overboard” after electoral success in Karnataka.

He also stated that the BJP would not form an alliance with either the BRS or Congress to compete in the upcoming elections in Telangana.

“Congress fought the election in Telangana by compromising with BRS. We will not ally with BRS or Congress. He (Rahul Gandhi) is going overboard and speaking, just because they won one election in Karnataka,” said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public meeting in Khammam, Rahul Gandhi described the state’s ruling party as “BJP’s B Team” and said we have defeated BJP in Karnataka, and similarly, we will defeat their B team, BRS, in Telangana.

“In Telangana, it is a fight between the Congress and the BJP’s B team, BRS. Like we defeated the BJP in Karnataka, similarly, we’ll defeat their B team in Telangana. During the opposition meeting in Delhi, we made it clear to the opposition that Congress would not join the meeting if TRS (now BRS) was part of it. We can never make a settlement with the BJP’s B team,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan termed Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Khammam as “baseless”.

“Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Khammam meeting was a bundle of lies, and he made baseless allegations, probably based on the script prepared by the Congress workers in Telangana. This is very unfortunate, said BRS leader Dasoju Sravan.

Telangana elections are scheduled to be held later this year and Congress is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

In a dig at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Rahul Gandhi proposed a new name for the party, calling it the “BJP Rishtedar Samiti,” drawing a comparison between the BRS and the BJP government at the national level.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, accusing him of shattering the dreams of farmers, laborers, and the oppressed in the state.

“TRS has changed its came to BRS, the BJP Rishtedar Samiti,” Rahul Gandhi said speaking at the Telangana Janagarjana Sabha at Khamamm.

Highlighting how the BRS has paired up with the BJP, he said, “In the Parliament, Congress stood against BJP, but TRS and CM KCR became BJP’s B team. TRS extended its support to BJP for the Farmers Bill. PM Modi has CM KCR’s remote control, therefore he does whatever is asked from him.”