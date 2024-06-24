BJP chief, Union min Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2024 5:51 pm IST
BJP chief, Union min Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
JP Nadda & PM Modi

New Delhi: BJP president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, official sources said on Monday.

Nadda replaces Union minister Piyush Goyal, who recently won the Lok Sabha election and took oath on Monday as a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

MS Education Academy

Besides Nadda, 11 other members of the Upper House of Parliament are in the Union Council of Ministers.

Also Read
First session of 18th Lok Sabha begins; PM Modi, other MPs take oath

Congratulating Nadda, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged him to accommodate the views of the opposition in the House.

“Greetings to J P Nadda ji on his being nominated as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As Venkaiah Naidu garu might have said — if the Leader of the House can accommodate, the Opposition can cooperate,” he posted on ‘X’.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2024 5:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button