BJP confident of steering Karnataka anti-conversion Bill through Council

Bengaluru: With numbers in both Houses of legislature on their side, the ruling BJP is confident of successfully clearing the anti-conversion Bill.

The Bill has been passed by the Legislative Assembly on Thursday and is slated to be tabled in the Council later in the day.

Sources in the government said the decision to table the controversial Bill was taken at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

The government had earlier cleared the controversial Bill through the Legislative Assembly, it had to take the ordinance route as it did not have majority in the Upper House.

But with the ruling party enjoying a majority in the Council too, the mood in the BJP is upbeat this time. Seven BJP candidates have since been added to the 75-member Legislative Council in Karnataka.

MLA and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi expressed confidence that the anti-conversion Bill will clear the numbers challenge as no one is in favour of conversions.

The ruling BJP had successfully steered the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill which prohibits forced religious conversions, in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in December 2021. However, the Bill was not tabled in the Legislative Council as the ruling BJP did not have majority. In May this year, the government took the Ordinance route.