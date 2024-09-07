BJP distorting Telangana armed struggle as Hindu-Muslim conflict: Sr CPI leader

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Central Committee member Palla Venkat Reddy expressed concerns regarding the distortion of Telangana’s armed struggle for land and rights as a conflict between Hindus and Muslims by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a CPI district meeting in Nalgonda on Friday, September 6, he emphasized that the armed struggle against the Nizam’s rule had transformed into a significant movement.

He highlighted the contributions of figures such as Doddi Komaraiah, Chakali Ailamma and Makhdoom Mohiuddin who inspired the masses to rise against the Nizam.

Reddy noted that the CPI has a historical legacy of distributing land from landlords to the poor, and warned that those who once supported the Nizam are now attempting to rewrite history under the guise of the BJP.

Reddy demanded that the government officially recognize September 17, marking the Telangana armed struggle.