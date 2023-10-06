BJP dividing society: Karnataka DyCM on Shivamogga Eid violence row

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th October 2023 2:47 pm IST
Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday accused the BJP of dividing the society.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

He was reacting to the allegations of the BJP that Hindus were targeted to create a fearful atmosphere in Shivamogga city which witnessed violence during the Eid Milad procession recently.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the Congress government was trying to bring people together. “Our district in-charge minister has met the Hindus and Muslims in Shivamogga city and spoke to them. He has given them a patient hearing.”

MS Education Academy

“There is no question of protecting anyone here. Whoever has violated laws and committed crimes, they will be punished. But, BJP leaders had gone to selected houses as per their list,” Shivakumar stated.

“During the tenure of S.M. Krishna as the CM of Karnataka, the poem written by Kuvempu was made as the regional anthem. The anthem says that Karnataka is a beautiful garden of all people and it is the message that the Congress party is giving,” Shivakumar said.

“The aim of the Congress party is to create the beautiful garden of all people as said in the regional anthem. The BJP fact-finding committee is saying their planned script. We are uniting the society and they are dividing it,” he said.

A team of BJP delegation had visited the locality which witnessed violence during the Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga city and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th October 2023 2:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button