BJP dividing society: Karnataka DyCM on Shivamogga Eid violence row

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday accused the BJP of dividing the society.

He was reacting to the allegations of the BJP that Hindus were targeted to create a fearful atmosphere in Shivamogga city which witnessed violence during the Eid Milad procession recently.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the Congress government was trying to bring people together. “Our district in-charge minister has met the Hindus and Muslims in Shivamogga city and spoke to them. He has given them a patient hearing.”

“There is no question of protecting anyone here. Whoever has violated laws and committed crimes, they will be punished. But, BJP leaders had gone to selected houses as per their list,” Shivakumar stated.

“During the tenure of S.M. Krishna as the CM of Karnataka, the poem written by Kuvempu was made as the regional anthem. The anthem says that Karnataka is a beautiful garden of all people and it is the message that the Congress party is giving,” Shivakumar said.

“The aim of the Congress party is to create the beautiful garden of all people as said in the regional anthem. The BJP fact-finding committee is saying their planned script. We are uniting the society and they are dividing it,” he said.

A team of BJP delegation had visited the locality which witnessed violence during the Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga city and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.