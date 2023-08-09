BJP has murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

"Ravan used to listen to Kumbakaran and Meghnath. Similarly, the PM also listens to only Adani and Amit Shah," said Rahul accusing Modi of not paying head to the voices of people in Manipur.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi initiated the debate against the BJP led-central government on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition alliance INDIA block on Wednesday, August 9.

Launching a stinging criticism, Rahul alleged the BJP had “murdered India in Manipur, sprayed kerosene and added a spark to set it on fire.”

“Bharat is a voice of the hearts of Indians. You have murdered the voice of the people in Manipur. Hence you have murdered Bharat in Manipur. You are a traitor. You are not a patriot,” Rahul charged. “And this is why the Prime Minster cannot visit Manipur because he murdered Bharat there.”

Expressing faith in the Indian Army of stopping the ongoing violence, he accused the BJP of preventing it. “Until you do not stop the killings in Manipur, you are attempting to murder my mother(land).”

Condemning PM Modi’s silence, Rahul questioned if the Prime Minister does not listen to the people of the country, then who does he listen to.

Ravan used to listen to Kumbakaran and Meghnath. Similarly, the Prime Minister also listens to only Adani and Amit Shah,” stated Rahul.

