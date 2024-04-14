BJP Hyderabad MP candidate launches sharp attack on Owaisi

Hyderabad: Launching sharp attacks on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Bharatiya Janata Party Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha on Saturday said that as long as there are such politicians in politics, women will never progress.

“Be it Muslim or Hindu, he (Asaduddin Owaisi) holds no regard for women. He will not let women progress. As long as there are such politicians in politics, women will never progress,” she said.

“Everyone has rights. Every human has the right to a proper house, education, and health. They should also advance and gain education. Can only our children have an education? Not theirs? They should also get all such facilities that are available to the rich. I will get them their rights. This is my promise,” she added.

BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha on Saturday held door-to-door campaigning in the Parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that his party is not in alliance with any other party in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections.

Owaisi is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency held a door-to-door canvassing in the Falkanuma area of Hyderabad on Saturday.

When asked about the BJP candidate from the Hyderabad constituency, Madhavi Latha’s allegation of using fake voters by the Hyderabad MP, Owaisi said that the allegations by the BJP candidate were an abuse to the Election Commission.

“Every year in January, the inclusion of names happens then lists come out from the end of Election Commission of India, which is not headed by me. A final voter list gets out; before the elections, an addition and deletion list is to come out. Now, tell me what’s my role in it? This means that they are abusing the Election Commission,” he said.

Owaisi (55) has so far won from the constituency four times since 2004. Before that, he was a member of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 17.

In the previous 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat.