BJP-Jana Sena alliance fields 39 BC candidates in Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP-Jana Sena alliance has fielded 39 candidates from the backward classes for Telangana Assembly elections, Union Minister and Telangana unit BJP president G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

The BJP, which has promised to make a leader from backward class as the chief minister, has fielded 36 candidates from backward classes.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor Pawan Kalyan has fielded three backward class candidates.

Elections for 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

The BJP is contesting 111 seats, leaving the remaining for its ally.

Kishan Reddy said that the Congress has fielded only 22 backward class members while Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has given tickets to 23 backward class members.

Kishan Reddy said the BJP had also fielded two candidates from Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the general category seats.

He claimed that BJP has also fielded 14 women candidates while the BRS has given tickets to only eight women.

The BJP leader said almost all the dissidents who had filed nominations have withdrawn from the contest.

Describing the elections as crucial for the future of Telangana, he said voting for BRS and Congress will only result in loss to the state as both the parties indulge in family politics and corruption.

He claimed that for the last 10 days, the BJP was getting good response from people.

He alleged that surveys were being done in the name of some fake companies.

He remarked that some people sitting at home were releasing surveys.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was contesting from two seats as he feared defeat from Gajwel.

Kishan Reddy stated that KCR has been spending sleepless nights ever since Eatala Rajender’s name was announced as BJP candidate from Gajwel.

He also predicted that KCR will suffer defeat at the hands of Venkatramna Reddy in Kamareddy constituency.

He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi fielded Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy to save KCR.