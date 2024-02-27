BJP kickstarts massive plan for nationwide Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the party’s nationwide ‘Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan’ and ‘Viksit Bharat- Modi Ki Guarantee Rath’ for Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday.

The vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and ‘Vishwamitra Bharat’, is steadily becoming a reality under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the party said.

In Amrit Kaal, India is poised to embark on a significant journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’. Public input is being actively sought to ensure a substantial leap forward in the development of the nation in 2024.

The BJP aims to collect more than one crore suggestions from the public at more than 250 locations for its manifesto. Suggestions can also be given via a missed call to 9090902024, the party said.

‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee Rath’ will extend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development initiatives to all Lok Sabha constituencies. The video van, under the program, will gather public suggestions and enhance connectivity with the party. This initiative aims to inform and engage the public about the government’s achievements and vision.

Nadda conveyed the initiation of the process to gather suggestions for the BJP’s manifesto, which is currently under preparation.

By deploying video vans by March 15, the party aims to connect with people across the country, collecting over one crore suggestions to fulfil their aspirations over the next five years. These public inputs will contribute to the Sankalp Patra, shaping the party’s vision for a developed nation.

A top source in the BJP told ANI that this manifesto committee is working in four ways. The responsibility for the work of the manifesto committee has been given to BJP’s national general secretaries, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal and Shiv Prakash.

Firstly, under the traditional method, a thousand vans will go to approximately 6,000 places in the entire country, going door to door and meeting the beneficiaries. The door-to-door campaign will be included under this. Through this, suggestions will be taken from everyone.

Secondly, Ministers and national officials will contact people, which will include businessmen, fishermen, youth trade associations and various sections.

Thirdly, suggestions will be taken from people through various social media, which include missed calls, voice messages, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media.

Fourthly, suggestions will also be taken from the public by contacting them. The NaMo app will also be included in it.

On Monday morning, a workshop of the Sankalp Committee was held at the BJP Extension Office, in which 84 convenors and co-convenors from 34 states participated and gave their feedback.

BJP National President JP Nadda who was present at the workshop, took everyone’s feedback and discussed Sankalp Patra Sujhav’s further roadmap. Nadda also gave important tips in the workshop.

Tarun Chug, Sunil Bansal, Shiv Prakash, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, Chhattisgarh Minister Ram Netam OP Chaudhary were also present in this meeting.

The BJP will start the Sankalp Committee workshop in every state on Tuesday. The meetings will be attended by state Ministers or the state party chief.