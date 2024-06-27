BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Delhi AIIMS

The 96-year-old leader has been kept in a private ward under the supervision of doctors.

Indo-Asian News Service |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 27th June 2024 7:49 am IST
BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister L. K. Advani
New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS here late on Wednesday night, sources said, adding that the condition of the former Deputy Prime Minister is stable.

The 96-year-old leader has been kept in a private ward under the supervision of doctors of the Urology Department, the sources said.

He served as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 and was recently conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu. He also served as BJP President three times.

