BJP leader urges women to have 4 children to combat Muslim ‘breeding’

Meerut: Udita Tyagi, the regional secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Western Uttar Pradesh, made crude Islamophobic remarks, addressing Muslims as “jihadi pigs, who engage in mass breeding.”

Speaking to reporters at the PVS Mall in Meerut, the BJP leader was clarifying her statement regarding her advice to women having four or more children to combat Muslim “breeding.”

“Nau bacche ya chaar bacche, agar mere baccho ka gala katne ki stithi ayi aur mere ghar me bacche aur hatyar nahi hai toh mai nahi bachungi. Yeh toh simple, practical calculation hai, (Whether it is nine children or four, if a situation arises where my children’s throats are being slit, and I have neither children nor weapons in my home, I will not survive. This is simply a practical calculation,” she said.

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Tyagi added, “If I have four children, then they will stand by me to fight, and there will be more chance for my survival. Toh yeh toh abh sambhavno ka khel hai (So this is now a game of possibilities).”

She said her organisation is not advocating for every woman to have nine children, “but we do want every woman to have three or four children.”

When asked to clarify who exactly was attacking her, she retorted, “Samnevaale jihadi suar, joh suaro ke tarah bacche paida kar rahe hai, woh ahi aur kaun hai. The jihadist pigs on the other side, the ones breeding like swine, who else could it be? How much more clarity is needed?”

“I am talking about Muslims,” Tyagi stated.

Video of her remarks is circulating widely on social media and is being condemned.

Udita Tyagi, a regional leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha in Uttar Pradesh, made controversial Islamophobic remarks, referring to a community as “jihadi pigs” and alleging “mass breeding.”



Speaking to reporters at the PVS Mall in Meerut, the BJP leader was… pic.twitter.com/CsUeGQzy7g — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 24, 2026



