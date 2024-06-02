BJP-led NDA will get more seats than predicted by exit polls: Union minister Athawale

Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more number of Lok Sabha seats than predicted by the exit polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Athawale expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

On Saturday, exit polls predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

While India Today-Axis My India has forecast 361-401 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 131-166 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the ABP-C Voter predicted 353-383 seats for the ruling alliance and 152-182 seats for the INDIA bloc.

Today’s Chanakya predicted 335 seats to the BJP and 400 to the NDA, with a margin of 15 seats either way. It predicted 107 seats to the opposition alliance with a possibility of its tally going up or down by 11 seats.

The BJP had given the slogan of ‘400 paar’ for its alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Athawale said the exit polls have predicted the NDA will win 350 to 375 seats, but the BJP-led alliance will get more seats.

“In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti win will 35 to 40 seats (out of 48), and in the country, the NDA will get more than 400 seats,” said the Republican Party of India (A) chief, whose party is a constituent of the NDA.

The Mahayuti in Maharashtra comprises the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP, and the NCP headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Athawale said that last year, the BJP got more success than what the exit polls predicted in the assembly elections to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Now the exit polls have given the NDA 375, but the ruling alliance will cross 400 seats,” he said.

Athawale said the Congress-led opposition tried to create confusion among Dalits by saying the Constitution will be changed, but the NDA has been able to clear the air among people.

This mischievous campaign of the Congress and its allies was countered well and hence Dalits, Bahujans, Buddhists and the followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar supported the ruling alliance, he claimed.

PM Modi addressed 18 rallies Maharashtra and informed the people about the work of his government, Athawale said and expressed confidence that the ruling alliance in the state will win 35 to 40 seats.

In Maharashtra, there is a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling and opposition alliances, but the Mahayuti will win, the Union minister said.

The RPI (A) activists supported the Mahayuti candidates and campaigned wholeheartedly, he added.