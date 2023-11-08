BJP MP Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security."

Updated: 8th November 2023 5:16 pm IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her.

This comes days after the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The matter is being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

However, there was no official word from the Lokpal.

