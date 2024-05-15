BJP needs 400 LS seats to build ‘Gyanvapi temple’: Himanta

There is a “Hindu awakening” in the country after years and their voice cannot be suppressed amid this “Modi tsunami” across India, Sarma said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th May 2024 8:04 pm IST
No point in voting for Congress candidates, they will join BJP: Himanta
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photo: PTI.

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the BJP would build “Krishna Janmabhoomi temple” in Mathura and “Gyanvapi temple” in Kashi if it wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader, during a press conference here, also accused the Congress of suppressing Hindu sentiments.

Also Read
Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi mosque basement plea on April 11

There is a “Hindu awakening” in the country after years and their voice cannot be suppressed amid this “Modi tsunami” across India, Sarma said.

MS Education Academy

“During the Congress regime, a law was enacted that discussion can be held on the Ram temple… Congress brought in such a law that no civil court, high court or the Supreme Court can adjudicate on the ownership of Krishna Janmabhoomi and the so-called Gyanvapi Mosque. Is such a law acceptable that prohibits us from building God’s temples?” the Assam CM said.

He said the BJP needs 400 seats to introduce the Uniform Civil Code in the country, too.

Sarma also emphasised on the need to check infiltration in Jharkhand, cautioning that unless that happens, original inhabitants will be “reduced to minorities in 20 years” and infiltrators from Bangladesh “will become original citizens”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th May 2024 8:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button