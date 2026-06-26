BJP president Nitin Nabin to visit Telangana on June 28

Hyderabad: BJP president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Telangana for three days beginning June 28, during which he will interact with students, Adivasis and party leaders and activists in separate events.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said here on Friday, June 26, that Nabin’s three-day visit reflected the national leadership’s focus on the state and determination to lead the party to power.

Rao said Nabin would inaugurate the party’s Ranga Reddy district office at Shamshabad on the city outskirts and also virtually open the offices of about 10 district units on June 28.

Later, he will address a meeting of the BJP’s booth presidents in the three municipal corporations of Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri at the Exhibition Grounds here and also attend a meeting of the party’s MPs and MLAs.

On June 29, Nabin is scheduled to attend a conclave of engineering and other students and visit Warangal. He will also participate in meetings of Adivasis and party leaders in Warangal.

The BJP chief is expected to take part in a meeting of state office bearers on June 30 before leaving for Delhi.

Nitin, who assumed charge as BJP chief in December last year, had earlier visited Telangana during municipal elections in February this year.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits in May and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh this month to Telangana, Rao said such visits by national leaders would enthuse the workers to strive for the party.

Passport not citizenship proof row

Criticising AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over his comments on passport and proof of citizenship, the BJP leader cited a 2013 Bombay High Court judgment that said passport is a travel document and not a conclusive proof of citizenship.

Referring to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Nabin said he holds an yellow Indian passport (Indian identity certificate primarily issued primarily to Tibetan refugees) but he is not an Indian citizen.

According to him, the Congress and AIMIM are trying to polarise society, similar to what they did over CAA in the past.

“They are playing the same drama again. I urge the two paties not to mislead people,” he said.

“Owaisi, who is a barrister, should not mislead people,” he said.

During SIR, 12 documents, including passport can be shown as ID proof and the Election Commission never stated that it will not accept passport. But, MIM is giving false information to people, he said.

Congress and MIM are trying to create an issue, saying BJP will cancel people’s citizenship, he said.

Owaisi had on Thursday attacked the Centre over reports that passport is not a proof of citizenship and sought to know which document confirms the citizenship.

The Hyderabad MP wondered if BJP’s membership card could become a proof of citizenship.

Passport has never been a citizenship proof and no new decision was taken on the document by the Modi government in the last 12 years, government sources said on Thursday.