BJP slams Mufti, claims she shows no sadness for Indian soldiers

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday, September 29 slammed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for cancelling her poll campaign over the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying she does not feel sad when an Indian soldier is martyred on the country’s border.

The BJP’s reaction came a day after Mufti announced that she was going to cancel her poll campaign on Sunday “in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah”.

“Mehbooba Mufti doesn’t feel sad when an Indian soldier is martyred on the border. But if Nasrallah dies in Lebanon, she feels very sad. What kind of message does she want to send out,” former union minister and BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told PTI video when asked for comment.

Hussain, however, said that India also wants peace in the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appealing that the war should end.

At the UN General Assembly, external affairs minister S Jaishankar also appealed for peace, he added.

“But Mehbooba Mufti does not mourn for the people of the country. If something happens abroad, she is very sad about it,” the BJP leader charged.

Suspending her election campaigns, the PDP chief earlier posted on X, “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance.”