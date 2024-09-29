J&K wants article 370 back, no expectations from BJP: Azad

Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that the people in J&K want Article 370 reinstated but they have no expectations from the BJP.

“We all want the return of Article 370 but we cannot expect anything from the BJP. Even Congress fails to speak on this crucial issue. It is not possible to restore Article 370 through the Assembly, but we can introduce legislation to ensure that no outsider can buy land or secure jobs in our region. This was the essence of Article 370,” Azad said while addressing a poll rally in Jammu.

“I do not cheat, lie, or mislead. I recognise that some people have become accustomed to falsehoods and have been voting based on those lies, but I speak the truth, which only a few may comprehend. I will never give false hope or make unrealistic promises,” he added.

He said that for years, political parties have used division as a tactic, offering excuses not to develop both regions that have led to conflict, while those in power continue to enjoy their privileges.

He urged people to recognise that their shared struggles should unite them rather than create rifts, stressing that only through unity can genuine progress be achieved.

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, he noted, “People witnessed real progress and development during my time. Through double and triple shifts, we initiated a developmental revolution that no other leader has been able to replicate. Many projects that I sanctioned remain incomplete to this day, highlighting the urgent need for a renewed focus on development.”

Azad acknowledged the disillusionment among people. “People are fed up with the empty promises that have resulted in nothing but chaos and division,” Azad stated.

“Today, we must focus on creating jobs for our youth, who are increasingly becoming involved in drugs, this is the biggest issue we face.”

He highlighted the desire for peace and unity among the people of Jammu, stating, “Whether in Samba, Gandhi Nagar, or Bakshi Nagar, the people of Jammu yearn for harmony. This is part of our Dogra culture and we must strive to maintain this unity. We cannot allow ourselves to be influenced by parties that seek to divide us.”

Azad further said that his return to the state is driven by a desire to serve the poor, who remain deprived of necessities such as water and electricity.

“We will restore the Roshni scheme, which previously benefited the poor, but unfortunately, this government revoked it. Our focus will be on ensuring that every citizen has access to the essential services they deserve,” Azad stated.

In his address, he also outlined a development agenda that includes the creation of more districts, schools, tehsils, colleges, and roads to enhance infrastructure and educational opportunities in the region.