BJP submits letter to GHMC over arrangements for Muharram 2025

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri met with GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan at the GHMC head office to submit a representation letter regarding arrangements for Muharram 2025.

The initiative was undertaken on behalf of the BJP Telangana state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy.

A copy of the letter was also submitted to the zonal commissioner, southzone (Charminar), seeking temporary sheds at Bibi-ka-Alawa, Dabeerpura, and other ashoorkhanas under GHMC Charminar zone limits, along with comprehensive civic works to be undertaken between June 26 and September 3, 2025.

The letter requested installation of temporary LED lights, regular cleaning and sweeping, fogging for mosquito control and timely garbage lifting.

Commissioner RV Karnan acknowledged receipt of the letter and assured that all works related to Muharram will be evaluated in accordance with GHMC and ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) norms.

He said that the GHMC will also conduct consultations with the in-charges of all ashoorkhanas within its limits to ensure community-specific needs are addressed appropriately.