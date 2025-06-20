Jubilee Hills by-poll: Azharuddin dismisses rumours of being sidelined

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing speculation on whether Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin would contest the Jubilee Hills constituency by-poll, the former cricketer clarified on his candidature on Thursday, June 19.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Azharuddin dismissed all rumours about him being sidelined by Congress and asserted he will contest the by-poll.

“The people of Jubilee Hills have always bestowed me with a lot of love. I had received nearly 64,000 votes (during the previous Assembly elections). This shows the love of people for me. Winning and losing is a part of life. This is my constituency, and I will contest from here again,” he said.

VIDEO | Telangana: On reports that Congress may not field him for Jubilee Hills byelections, party leader Mohammad Azharuddin says, "The people of Jubilee Hills have always bestowed me with a lot of love. I had received nearly 64,000 votes (during the previous assembly… pic.twitter.com/6vhITNhSmh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2025

After the demise of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this month, the seat for Jubilee Hills MLA remains vacant, calling for a by-poll.

Winning the Jubilee Hills by-poll is crucial for the Congress after it failed to win any of the 24 Assembly constituencies in the Greater Hyderabad area.

According to Congress leaders from Hyderabad, Azharuddin’s loss to Gopinath and the lack of reach within the public in the Jubilee Hills constituency are other factors that may lead to him not getting the seat. It may be noted that about 30 percent of the voters in the seat are Muslims, which is why the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will also play a crucial role in the results.

During the 2023 Assembly elections, Azharuddin had lost to Maganti Gopinath by a margin of 16,337 votes and came in second. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lanka Deepak Reddy managed to secure over 25000 votes, while AIMIM candidate Rasheed Farazuddin came fourth with 7848 votes.