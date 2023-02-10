BJP to launch ‘Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa’ today in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana is all set to launch its street corner meetings called ‘Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa’ on Friday. The party on Thursday finalised names for all the 119 Assembly constituencies across the state and in the city for the programme.

Through the ‘Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa’ programme, the saffron party will hold 11,000 street corner meetings in Hyderabad and Telangana, with the aim of reaching out to the general public (similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous ‘chai pe charcha’ event during his election campaign). Sunil Bansal, national general secretary and Telangana state in-charge will address a street corner meeting during

Street corner meetings will go on till February 25. Other states are also doing it.

“In this programme, we want to develop local leadership with a national outlook. 600 people were identified and around 11,000 Shakti Kendras. Party has decided who will speak at which place, Morning to evening”, said BJP leader.

During the “Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa” campaign BJP will talk about the failure of the KCR government and welfare schemes being run by the Narendra Modi-led Central government for the people of Telangana. “The BJP will talk about the failures of the KCR government i.e. its anti-people policies, corruption, parivarvaad, loot and other issues with the public. The party leaders will also publicise various development schemes undertaken by the Centre across the country and for the people of Telangana like medical, food and housing facilities,” said sources.

Apart from this, the BJP will also inform people about the other schemes being run by the Centre and will also inform them how the Modi government is working in the interests of the people of the country and the people of Telangana.

Earlier BJP’s Praja Sangram Yatra was conducted in Telangana and now BJP is going to conduct “Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa “.

In the BJP’s National Executive meeting which was held last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the Praja Sangram Yatra of Telangana State President Sanjay Bandi and asked all the states to learn from his journey.

The Praja Sangram Yatra which took place in five phases covered 6 Lok Sabha constituencies, 11 Vidhan Sabha constituencies and 18 districts in 116 days.