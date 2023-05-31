BJP to protest Mahagathbandhan’s meeting in Patna

Patna: In a bid to counter meeting of the Mahagathbandhan in Patna on June 12, the BJP has decided to hold statewide protests on June 11 and 12.

BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said people of the country will not “allow” the corrupt leaders of the country to assemble in Patna.

“We will not allow corrupt leaders to assemble on the land of Lok Nayak. Today, leaders who believe in dictatorship are running the government in Bihar,” Sinha said.

“Congress had declared emergency in the country, but Bihar currently has an undeclared emergency,” Sinha said.

“As per Chanakya Niti, if opposition in the country is facing an ‘uneasy situation, it means the king is honest and has great character. People of foreign countries have high regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the opposition in the country is facing uneasy situation, corrupt leaders are teaming up,” he said.

Sources said that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address four rallies in Bihar to counter the opposition’s unity meeting. The date of the rallies are yet to be finalised.

The opposition leaders of 18 parties will be visiting Patna for a joint meeting in Gyan Bhawan to strategise against the BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.