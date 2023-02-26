BJP will face defeat in Telangana Assembly election: Asaduddin Owaisi

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party would see defeat in Telangana in the upcoming election like the previous ones.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the AIMIM chief said that if the regional parties come together, BJP can be defeated.

“In Telangana, BJP lost the 2014 and 2018 elections. This year also in December 2023 BJP will lose the Telangana elections again. Give us some credit for that,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief also said that it would contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Aurangabad and also look into the possibility of an alliance with other political parties for the upcoming elections.

Owaisi said, “We will contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Aurangabad and other seats and look into the possibility of an alliance with some other parties. It’s a bit early to comment on with whom we will go in the next elections.”

Hitting out at the Rajasthan government (Congress) on the Bhiwani killing, the AIMIM chief said, “Some are spreading hatred against the Muslim community but no action against them. Rajasthan government can attend Bharat Jodo across the country, Royal wedding in Alwar but they can’t go to the place where Junaid and Nasir were killed.”

Earlier on February 23, AIMIM Chief said, if Junaid & Nasir were not Muslim, Ashok Gehlot would have rushed there till now. Unfortunately, Congress was busy attending a royal wedding in Alwar when the Bhiwani killings happened.

On February 16 (Thursday) morning Haryana Police recovered two charred skeletons inside an SUV car near Barawas village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. The car had also been set on fire.

The Rajasthan Police booked a Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar for his alleged involvement in the matter triggering a protest by the Hindu outfits including VHP. The FIR also named some other VHP leaders for alleged kidnapping and thrashing the two victims from Rajasthan who were found dead in Bhiwani and were later identified as Junaid and Nasir. It was alleged that the two were involved in cow smuggling.