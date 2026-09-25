BJP’s Madhavi Latha barred from Karnataka over ‘law and order’

Hyderabad: Set to visit Bagalkot in Karnataka for a Ganesh idol immersion on Thursday, September 24, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kompella Madhavi Latha has been barred from the district for a month. District authorities cited law and order as the reason behind prohibiting her entry.

The Bagalkot District Magistrate barred the politician’s entry from September 23 to October 23 under Section 163 (power of an executive magistrate to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to The News Minute, the order issued by Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner said Madhavi Latha is known for delivering inflammatory speeches at Hindu gatherings. It even cited a 2024 incident where Madhavi allegedly made a provocative gesture of shooting an arrow in the direction of a mosque while participating in the Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad.

The order said that Madhavi’s presence at the immersion procession, which was expected to have a turnout of 6,000 to 7,000 people, would mean ‘a strong possibility of a threat to law and order and potential damage to public property’.

Leader questions action

On her part, Madhavi Latha questioned the prohibitory orders and, taking to X, wrote, “If a Sanatani wants to travel to another district to offer prayers and celebrate Ganesh Mahotsava, why should the answer be a restriction on the devotee?”

She added, “Officials came all the way to Hyderabad to serve me a notice preventing my entry into Bagalkot.”

A question to the Congress government in Karnataka:



If a Sanātani wants to travel to another district to offer prayers and celebrate Ganesh Mahotsava, why should the answer be a restriction on the devotee?



Our festivals are not a threat to law and order.



If there is a fear… pic.twitter.com/Z1mT8T1pj0 — Kompella Madhavi Latha (@Kompella_MLatha) September 23, 2026

The politician is not new to controversy. Only a couple of months ago, she had called for teaching English and compulsory singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in madrasas.

She is known for making communal, Islamophobic remarks.