Black day in history of India’s democracy: Kejriwal after RS passes Delhi services

New Delhi: Soon after the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said it was a “black day” for India’s democracy and accused the BJP-led Union government of trying to “usurp” power through the backdoor.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo accused the BJP of backstabbing the people of Delhi and claimed that the bill was an “insult” to their right to vote.

Parliament on Monday passed a contentious bill that gives the Central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said people in Delhi will not give even a single seat to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He claimed the BJP could not compete with him and the AAP government’s work which was why they were “torturing” the people of Delhi.

“The law that has been passed today states that the policy for transfer and posting of all employees of the Delhi government from category A to category D will be formulated by the Centre.

“Will the prime minister now sit and decide what work a peon of the Delhi government will do? Is this the job of the prime minister?,” asked Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also thanked political parties and leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and JMM president Shibu Soren, for supporting the AAP.

Asserting that he is the “son of Delhi”, Kejriwal claimed that people liked him even though BJP leaders accused him of fighting a lot.

Terming the passage of the bill “misuse of power”, the Delhi chief minister said, “The BJP is using its powers in the Central government not to serve the people of the country, but to oppress them.”

“It is a black day in the history of India’s democracy. The bill tantamounts to enslaving the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

After 75 years of Independence, the prime minister has curtailed the freedom of the people of Delhi, almost as if their votes don’t matter because their elected government has been rendered almost powerless, he said.

Kejriwal claimed Union Home Amit Shah has said the chief minister of Delhi fights with the Central government a lot.

“I build schools, these people (BJP leaders) don’t let me build schools. When I tell them that they should let me build schools, they say Kejriwal fights a lot. I established mohalla clinics, but these people demolished my mohalla clinics.

“Then they say Kejriwal fights a lot. I provide free medicines in hospitals, and free electricity, they say Kejriwal is distributing freebies. Whatever I do, whether it’s an argument or work for the people of Delhi, it is liked by the people. That’s why the people of Delhi have chosen me four times. Whatever I am doing, I must be doing it right that’s why they have voted for me four times,” Kejriwal said.

He alleged the prime minister has “willingly” ignored the Supreme Court’s orders which held that India is a democratic nation and voters elect a government so that they can exercise discretionary powers on their behalf.

During the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, the opposition bloc INDIA and the BRS vehemently opposed the proposed legislation, terming it unconstitutional, undemocratic and against the spirit of federalism.