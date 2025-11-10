Blinkit agent gifts Milky Bar to woman for helping charge his vehicle

With fast deliveries made seamless in recent times, it is easy to get upset when our delivery comes in a little late.

However, a Blinkit user shared her experience of a late delivery turning into a heartwarming moment. How her generosity was reciprocated in the form of a Milky Bar.

Neha Moolchandani wrote on her X post, “Blinkit guy came late! He told me that his EV vehicle got discharged midway way so he has to drag!” The Blinkit delivery agent then asked if he could charge his vehicle for some time before he leaves.

“He sat outside for an hour while his battery was getting charged! After charging, he asked me that he’ll pay for the electricity!”

The woman, Neha, recounted her surprise at the unexpected gesture, stating she certainly hadn’t anticipated such a thoughtful act of repayment.

“And I was thinking, “How generous he was that he had the heart to ask for paying!” And then gave me a Milky bar just to show his gratitude!

I notice that people with less resources always have more to give!”

The internet praised the kind Blinkit agent who thanked the woman with chocolate. The post quickly went viral on social media, with over 66K views currently and several responses.

One comment read, “By the end of it I was expecting that you would have given him a milky bar OR water OR something …That’s how our mind is wired now wrt these stories …”]

While another commented, “I feel that it is our own good behavior that brings out generosity in others. So yes, he might be a good person, but you are the one who is truly more respected and kind-hearted.”

Viral Zomato post

Neha Moolchandi proudly also calls herself the Viral Zomato Girl. Previously, her story of a Zomato delivery was widely circulated on social media.

She had used the first name of a delivery agent, which had made his day brighter, for he appreciated her using his name.

“You dont’ know where he’s struggling in his life, how well his day treating him but the small gestures can make anyone’s day!”

She wrote in her earlier post, expressing how even small gestures can significantly help someone who is struggling.